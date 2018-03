Central Bank: USD official rate tomorrow will be 1,7867 AZN

12 January, 2017 18:00

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/The Central Bank's official exchange rate for January 13 was defined at 1,7867 AZN/USD. Report informs citing theCentral Bankof Azerbaijan Republic (CBA). Notably, official exchange rate for January 6-12 was defined at 1,7742 AZN/USD.