Central Bank: Tomorrow USD exchange rate to be 1,5072 AZN

It means daily growth by 0,11%

28 April, 2016 16:36

https://report.az/storage/news/c979a3e74b7c8a1504b8f1888678f21c/52e44caf-ac85-4c5c-b568-09d093bf9423_292.jpg Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA) declares USD official exchange rate for April 29 at 1,5072 AZN/USD. Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA) it means daily growth by 0,11%. Notably, today official exchange rate was 1,5056 AZN/USD.