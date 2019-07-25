 Top

Central Bank of Turkey sharply reduces discount rate

​Central Bank of Turkey sharply reduces discount rate

Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Turkey has reduced the discount rate by 4.25 percentage points from 24% to 19.75%.

On September 13, 2018, the Bank increased the discount rate by 6.25 percentage points from 17.75% to 24%

