​Central Bank of Turkey sharply reduces discount rate

Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Turkey has reduced the discount rate by 4.25 percentage points from 24% to 19.75%.
On September 13, 2018, the Bank increased the discount rate by 6.25 percentage points from 17.75% to 24%.
Namiq HüseynovNews Author