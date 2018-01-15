Central Bank of Kazakhstan reduces interest rate

Baku.15 January.REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Kazakhstan decreased the interest rate at today’s meeting by 0.5 basis point to 9.75% level.

Report informs referring to the Bloomberg agency, CBK has reported. The analysts have predicted that the Central Bank will not change interest rates.

It is reported that the interest rate will be fluctuating in the range of +/-1% corridor.

"The interest rate in Kazakhstan in the same period last year equaled to 12%. The reduction of rates is related with positive economic indicators of 2017 and nice perspectives. Kazakhstan begins the period of restoration and strengthening the transmission mechanism channels of monetary policy to reach inflation targets one of the anti-crisis measures of Kazakhstan”, the Head of CBK Daniyar Akishev told reporters.

After the decision dollar rate in Kazakhstan decreased from 330 tenge to 327.