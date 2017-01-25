Central Bank of Azerbaijan changes date of auction for short-term notes

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Date of auction for placement of short-term notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has changed.

Report informs referring to the CBA.

According to information, auctions will be held not on Wednesdays, but on Thursdays. This is due to the increase in the number of the currency trades.

Thus, tomorrow CBA will hold an auction tomorrow on the sale of notes with par value of 100 AZN (total of 25 mln AZN) and turnover period of 28 days.

Order collection at the auction will be carried out in accordance with the trade regulations of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) at 11:00-12:30.