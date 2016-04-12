 Top
    Central Bank keeps the USD rate stable

    The official exchange rate for April 12 defined at 1,5264 AZN/USD

    Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept stable the USD rate for April 13.

    The Cenrtal Bank's official exchange rate for tomorrow defined at1,5264 AZN/USD, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR).

