 Top
    Close photo mode

    Central Bank issues notes worth 550 mln AZN

    The turnover period is 35 days

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Markets Supervision Chamber (FMSC) has registered 2 new notes emission of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. under No.50100453S.

    Report informs citing the Chamber.

    According to information, the emission considers issue of 5000 000 short-term notes at par value of 100 AZN (under No. 56S) and also 500 000 short-term notes at par value of 100 AZN (under No. 50200853S). That means notes worth 550 mln AZN in total.

    The turnover period is 35 days.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi