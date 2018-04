Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) set the official dollar exchange rate for January 27 at the level of 1,6050 USD / AZN. This means a decrease of 0.01% compared to the current rate.

Report was told in CBAR.

It should be noted that today the official dollar exchange rate in Azerbaijan has made 1,6052 AZN / USD.