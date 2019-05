© Report/Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/8985b6ddbb17c0c36072fbc17d3ac71e/0ce972b8-a92d-42ba-9b2c-f9e141877d7f_292.jpg

The notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) in circulation amount to AZN 800 million.

Report informs that this figure was AZN 885.62 million on May 17.

Annual YTM remained unchanged at 6.76%.