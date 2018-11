Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ According to the official exchange rates of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for today, the USD remained unchanged at AZN 1.7000, EUR declined by 0.28% to AZN 1.9967 and RUB remained unchanged at AZN 0.0256.

Currency Exchange rates 1 USD 1.7000 1 EUR 1.9967 1 RUB 0.0256