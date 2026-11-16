The level of dollarization in Azerbaijan has fallen to a historic low, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said during today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) while discussing the draft law on the State Budget for 2027, Report informs.

"In both the cash and non-cash segments of the foreign exchange market, supply significantly exceeds demand. Citizens' confidence in the manat and the banking sector is increasing. Dollarization has declined by 3.3 percentage points year-on-year to 25.2%. This is a historic low. Overall, compared with the end of 2021, the level of dollarization has decreased by 15.4 percentage points. Over the first 10 months of the year, the Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves increased by 34%, or $3.9 billion, reaching $15.4 billion. This is a historic high," Kazimov said.

The governor also noted that price stability will remain the main objective of monetary policy in 2027, while exchange rate stability, the key anchor of monetary policy, will be maintained through existing instruments.

"As for the financial sector, the strategy covering 2024-2026 is nearing completion, with an implementation rate of 91%. By the end of this year, it is planned to prepare a financial sector development strategy covering 2027-2030. The main focus will be on financing the real sector, digitalization, the introduction of innovative solutions, expanding financial inclusion, and ensuring the resilience of the financial sector through improvements in regulatory policy," he added.