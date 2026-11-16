The turnover of Azerbaijan's stock market increased ninefold in the first 10 months of 2026, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) said during today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) while discussing the draft law on the State Budget for 2027, Report informs.

Kazimov underscored that positive trends continue in Azerbaijan's capital market.

"The turnover of the securities market has reached 35 billion manats (approximately $20.6 billion). Moreover, according to the results of the first 10 months, stock market turnover has risen to 2.6 billion manats (approximately $1.53 billion). I would also like to note that this year the second public share offering in our country's history was carried out on the capital markets. As a result, two public offerings have been placed over the past two years. The main organizers of these placements were financial institutions and banks," he said.