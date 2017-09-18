Central Bank: Azerbaijan soars goods import by 18% in Q2 2017

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3631eb7981d5fcf2cdbbd5a9561d9b02/79407996-cb2b-45de-bc82-74ee5e540421_292.jpg

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ The value of goods imported to Azerbaijan in second quarter 2017 grew by $ 299 mln. or 17.9% and amounted to $ 1965 mln.

Report informs, says statistical report on balance of payments published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to report, in the first quarter the value of imported goods to Azerbaijan made $ 1666 mln.

In second quarter 2017, import of goods in non-oil sector grew by $ 314 mln. or 22.6% and made $ 1706 mln. In first quarter this number was equal to $ 1392 mln.

In second quarter 2017, Azerbaijan exported goods in amount of $ 3555 mln. As compared with the first quarter there was no serious change. In first quarter Azerbaijan exported goods worth $ 3556 mln. As compared with the first quarter, in second quarter export in non-oil sector of Azerbaijan up by $ 204 mln or 80.3% and amounted to $ 459 mln.

The special weight of non-oil sector in export structure reached 12.9%. In first quarter this indicator was 7.1%.

In general, the foreign trade balance of Azerbaijan in second quarter ended with $ 1589 mln. surplus. Compared to the first quarter, it is less by $301 mln or 15,9%.