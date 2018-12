Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2018, the capital outflow from Azerbaijan amounted to $2,103,500,000, up $16.8 million or 0.8% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The capital outflow from Azerbaijan made up $603.4 million in Q1, $1,109,600,000 in Q2 and $390.5 million in Q3.