Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ During January-June, the state budget received 3 846,307 million manats through the Ministry of Taxes.

Report informs referring to the Ministry's Information and Analytical Department, the forecast fulfilled by 100,8%.

The budget received 2 289,222 million manats from non-oil sector, which is 11.6% more compared to the same period last year. The share of total non-oil tax revenues is 68.4%.