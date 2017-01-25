 Top
    Close photo mode

    BSE terminates membership of 5 companies

    Four of them remain as BSE shareholders

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the decision of Baku Stock Exchange CJSC (BSE) Membership Committee, membership of the "Brokdil-Az", “Çelsi Kapital”, “BoB Broker”, “Standard Kapital” LTDs and “Dəmir investisiya şirkəti” CJSC in the stock exchange was terminated, membership suspended in January 2016.

    Report informs citing the BSE, this is due to the companies are not in compliance with a new law "On securities market" and BSE membership rules.

    "After completion of necessary procedures for compliance of above-mentioned organizations with the legislation, restoration of their membership will be reconsidered by the BSE", the stock exchange says.

    Notably, “Brokdil-Az”, “BoB Broker”, “Standard Kapital” companies and “Dəmir investisiya şirkəti” remain shareholders of the BSE.

    Currently, the BSE has 6 members, including “Kapital Menecment İnvestisiya Şirkəti” OJSC, “İnvest-Az İnvestisiya Şirkəti” CJSC, “Azfinance İnvestisiya Şirkəti” CJSC, “Unicapital İnvestisiya Şirkəti” CJSC, “PAŞA Kapital İnvestisiya Şirkəti” CJSC and “PSG-Kapital İnvestisiya Şirkəti” CJSC.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi