British parliament knocks pound sterling down

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ A bill authorizing Theresa May to start EU exit talks has passed its final vote in Parliament's upper chamber, the House of Lords.

Report informs citing the Reuters, both houses of UK parliament expressed support to Brexit.

Today, on March 14, after the symbolic approval of the Queen Elizabeths T. May will start one of the most difficult negotiations after the World War II. At present the main facts observed by the public is formally beginning of Brexit.

Notably, the pound slumped to a two-month low after the Brexit bill cleared both houses of Parliament, opening the way for the prime minister to trigger Article 50. Sterling fell by 0.7 percent against the US dollar to 1.213 USD/GBP. Analytical Group of Report says critical limit for exchange rate considered the level of 1.1979 USD/GBP. If pound sterling falls below this limit it can be degraded to1.14 USD/GBP.