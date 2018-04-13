Bitcoin soars 13% in day

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Bitcoin, the leading crypto-currency of the world started to raise.

Report informs citing the Russian media, only last day its price increased by 13%.

At present, bitcoin costs $ 8,050. Capitalization of bitcoin increased by $ 20 bln and reached $ 137 bln.

CoinDesk writes that the bitcoin can hit $ 8,500 in the near future and even exceed it. At the same time, it can be reduced to $ 7,600 again.

"It is impossible to speak of stability in the crypto-currency market. The market is still unstable.

The recent increase in trade with bitcoin two times (from $ 5.5 billion to $ 9.9 billion) gives ground to say that price growth will continue in the short-term perspective. If the rate of bitcoin grows above $ 7,000 a week, it may continue to grow in the long run”, the analysts said.