Bitcoin price falls below $3,500

7 December, 2018 09:42

© CNBC https://report.az/storage/news/3bf5d8e41524671b8ae6cdb32e8863c0/6dde01fa-16cf-4ae1-9f0a-247933a4a815_292.jpg Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bitcoin price went down 10% within 24 hours below $3,500, Report informs citing Coinmarketcap. Currently, the Bitcoin price is changing around $3,430-$3,435.