Bitcoin price exceeds $ 14,000

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The price of bitcoin is breaking records after reaching $ 14 133. Thus, capitalization of the bitcoin reached $ 297 billion.

Report informs, bitcoin price has risen 14 times since the beginning of 2017.

The reason for recent price hikes is the fact that bitcoin started circulation in capital markets on December 18. Thus, bitcoin will start futures operations on CME and CBOE exchanges in the US. This will eliminate volatility in the price of bitcoin.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency believes, bitcoin will find its potential value until December 18.