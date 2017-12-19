Bitcoin inventor now among world’s 50 richest people

© AP/ Damian Dovarganes

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Person, (or a group of persons), who is the founder of Bitcoin crypto-currency by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto with their estimated fortune of 980,000 BTC, worth $19.4 billion, and ranks 44th richest person in world.

Report informs, Marketwatch financial information company said.

The price of Bitcoin exceeds $ 20,000 at auction on Sunday, and the current price is $ 19,000.

Notably, in October, Bitcoin's price was $ 6,000, and Nakamoto was 250th in the list of the richest people in the Forbes magazine.