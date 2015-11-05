 Top
    Belarus will redenominate rouble in 2016

    Denomination will be made by replacing the banknotes at a ratio of 10,000 (old) Belarussian roubles to 1 Belarussian rouble, bank said

    Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Belarus will redenominate its rouble from July 1 next year, the Central Bank of Belarus said on November 4.

    Report informs referring to Reuters, authorities in the ex-Soviet republic devalued the rouble by 65 percent in 2011 after a sharp increase in public sector salaries helped push inflation above 100 percent. In January this year the bank devalued the rouble by a further 7 percent.

    "The denomination will be made by replacing the banknotes at a ratio of 10,000 (old) Belarussian roubles to 1 Belarussian rouble," the bank said in a statement.

