Belarus will redenominate rouble in 2016

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Belarus will redenominate its rouble from July 1 next year, the Central Bank of Belarus said on November 4.

Report informs referring to Reuters, authorities in the ex-Soviet republic devalued the rouble by 65 percent in 2011 after a sharp increase in public sector salaries helped push inflation above 100 percent. In January this year the bank devalued the rouble by a further 7 percent.

"The denomination will be made by replacing the banknotes at a ratio of 10,000 (old) Belarussian roubles to 1 Belarussian rouble," the bank said in a statement.