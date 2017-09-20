 Top
    Close photo mode

    Bank Standard's abandonment plan approved

    Bank's Creditors Committee cassation appeal not satisfied

    Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Was approved the abandonment plan of Bank Standard CJSC, which license has already been revoked.

    Report informs, Chairman of the Bank Standard's Creditors Committee, lawyer Akram Hasanov said.

    According to him, however, the bank filed a cassation appeal to the Supreme Court against the judgment of the Baku Court of Appeal regarding the plan's approval, the court judge Nigar Rasulbeyova did not satisfy the appeal.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi