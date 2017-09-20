Bank Standard's abandonment plan approved

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Was approved the abandonment plan of Bank Standard CJSC, which license has already been revoked.

Report informs, Chairman of the Bank Standard's Creditors Committee, lawyer Akram Hasanov said.

According to him, however, the bank filed a cassation appeal to the Supreme Court against the judgment of the Baku Court of Appeal regarding the plan's approval, the court judge Nigar Rasulbeyova did not satisfy the appeal.