Bank of England keeps interest rate steady

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Bank of England held the bank rate unchanged at 0.75% in line with economists' expectations, Report informs citing the MorningStar.

The stock of corporate bond purchases was kept at GBP 10 billion and that of government bond purchases at GBP 435 billion.

"UK economic growth slowed in late 2018 and appears to have weakened further in early 2019," the bank said.

"This slowdown mainly reflects softer activity abroad and the greater effects from Brexit uncertainties at home."