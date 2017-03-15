Bank of America: AZN has material potential for further recovery

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ “AZN seems to have material potential for further recovery.”

Report informs referring to Bloomberg, senior economist on Russia and CIS region of prestigious US bank - Bank of America Vladimir Osakovskiy told.

The senior economist thinks that largely successful macroeconomic adjustment in Azerbaijan has positive effect on the fiscal and monetary policy side. The state of the banking sector is the main outstanding issue, which will likely continue to constrain growth. However, problems appear to remain manageable from a macroeconomic perspective. Tight monetary policy enables to control sources of devaluation pressures.

Vladimir Osakovskiy