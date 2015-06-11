Bank deposits in national currency reduced by 37% in 2015

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of deposits in manats commercial banks operating in Azerbaijan amounted to 4 5803 million manats as of May 1, 2015. Last month, the figure decreased by 512.3 million manats, or 10% . The decrease of 2 695,5 million manats or 37% took place compared to the beginning of this year.

Report was told in Central Bank of Azerbaijan bank deposits in foreign currency amounted to 7 978,7 million manats as of May 1, that is more by 964.8 million manats or 13.7% compared to the April 1. Foreign currency deposits increased by 3 848,4 million manats or 93.2%.

The analyst group of Report notes that the growth in the demand for foreign currency still continues:"With the decline of the national currency deposits in the national currency deposits increased $ 450 million, while the figures. There is a huge difference between the decline of the national currency deposits and increase in foreign currency deposits in the amount of 450 million manats.In other words, even if confidence in the banks increased, customers are still wary of the national currency."