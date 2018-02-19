Baku to host Finance and Investment Forum 2018

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ The second Finance and Investment Forum (FIF 2018) will be held in Baku on May 5.

The organizers of the event told Report.

According to information, the main purpose of this year's forum under the slogan "Digital Business Trends", is the expansion of the digital economy in Azerbaijan, adaptation of the legal and infrastructural basis of this sector to the international requirements.

The forum will last for 3 days as it was in 2017. A total of 12 local and foreign speakers are expected to address in the panels called "Investment Strategies", "Funding Strategies", "Tax Policy and Accounting".

Officials from the relevant government agencies will also attend the forum.

"Conducting information and sharing of information between state and private businesses will have a positive impact on the sector. Finance, tax, audit, accountancy managers, entrepreneurs, and anyone who is related to business can participate in this forum", the organizers said.

Notably, the first forum was held on May 5, 2017, with participation of over 400 managers from 200 companies.