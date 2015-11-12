Baku Stock Exchange turnover sharply reduced

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Total volume of deals held on all instruments at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) was 7 955,397 million manats within January-October of this year.

Report informs referring to the Exchange, it means 19,1% reduction in comparison with the prevous year.

Under the report volume of state securities market decreased 26,4 times within this period and dropped to 20,5 million manats. Volume of share market decreased by 3 times and became 276,1 million manats. Debt instruments market reduced by 37,4% and was 1,647 milliard manats.

At the same time, derivative market increased by 2,6 times within this period and made 5,893 milliard manats.