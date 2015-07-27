Baku Metro ceases cooperation with Bank Technique

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 27, Bank Technique JSC will not provide collection services for cash machines to recharge the cards, which are available at the stations of "Baku Metro CJSC.

As Report was told by the source in the Bank Technique, implementation of these services transferred to Kapital Bank.

The press service of the subway confirmed this information in response to a request of Report News Agency.