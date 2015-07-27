 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku Metro ceases cooperation with Bank Technique

    The press service of the subway confirmed the information in response to request of Report

    Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 27, Bank Technique JSC will not provide collection services for cash machines to recharge the cards, which are available at the stations of "Baku Metro CJSC.

    As Report was told by the source in the Bank Technique, implementation of these services transferred to Kapital Bank.

    The press service of the subway confirmed this information in response to a request of Report News Agency. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi