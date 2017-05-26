Baku hosts conference on "Banking and Financial Market Security"

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku today hosts a conference on “Banking and Financial Market Security” organized by Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA).

Report informs, ABA executive director Yunus Abdulov, speaking at the event told that the postindustrial phase of social development is featured by rapid development of information technologies and wide application of them in nearly all spheres of our life: “Today’s event takes place upon necessity posed by new challenges in IT security sphere in banking and financial sector”.

Notably, event including two panels focuses on “Risk scenarios of banks on information security”, “Cross-network security by up-to-date methods”, “Internet and mobile banking security”, “ATM security”, “Early warning systems in banks against cyber threats” and “Cyber security of automated financial operations systems”.

“I am hopeful that fruitful discussions and exchange of ideas to be held today will make significant contribution to next phase of development in terms of improvement of banking sector and financial markets’ cyber security”, Y.Abdulov added.