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    Babayev: Azerbaijani must make most efficient use of growing financial resources

    Finance
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 12:35
    Babayev: Azerbaijani must make most efficient use of growing financial resources

    The key task today is not only to preserve the achievements that have been attained, but also to move the country's development to a new stage, ensure the sustainability of economic growth, and make the most efficient use of expanding financial resources, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said during today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) while discussing the draft law on the State Budget for 2027, Report informs.

    "In this regard, the development of the non-oil and gas sector, the growing role of the private sector in the economy, improving public welfare, strengthening defense and security capabilities, and continuing reconstruction and rebuilding efforts in the liberated territories remain the main priorities of state policy," the minister highlighted.

    Babayev noted that global uncertainty and volatility in external markets make prudent fiscal policy, budget discipline, and the sustainability of public finances especially relevant.

    "The 2027 state budget has been prepared with these priorities and the current economic realities in mind," he added.

    The minister stressed that the main approach of budget policy is not only to provide financial support for economic development but also to fully meet the state's social and strategic obligations, improve the efficiency of budget resource utilization, and maintain long-term fiscal sustainability.

    "The principal approach in budget policy is to create financial support for economic development while at the same time fully fulfilling the state's social and strategic obligations, increasing the efficiency of the use of budget resources, and preserving long-term fiscal sustainability," Babayev said.

    Sahil Babayev Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis financial resources
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