'AzInsurance' appoints new chairman to Board of Directors

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ A new chairman has been appointed to the AzInsurance OJSC Board of Directors.

Report informs, Viladi Maniyev was appointed to the post.

Earlier, he worked as a chairman of Qala Insurance OJSC Managerial Board. V.Maniyev substituted Alexander Kananadze in the new post.

Notably, A.Kananadze resigned in September this year. Tariyel Rustamov replaced him as an acting chairman.

Notably, AzInsurance was established in 2006. Its authorized capital is 20.3 mln AZN. 100% of the company's shares owned by Hikmat Abuzar Ismayilov (31.11% shareholders of the Bank of Baku OJSC).