    "Azercosmos" looks for an insurer

    Joint stock company announced a quotation for this purpose

    Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Azercosmos" OJSC under the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies has announced a quotation request for purchase of medical insurance services.

    Report informs, quotation proposals are received in the company's office until August 8, at Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street, 72 (5th floor), Nasimi district, Baku.

    Proposals will be considered in the mentioned address on August 9, at 12:00.

    Notably, "Azercosmos" was founded in 2011. Its authorized capital is 63,610,600 AZN.

