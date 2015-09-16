Azerbaijani population spent 748 mln AZN on repayment of interest on loans

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July incomes of the population of Azerbaijan grew by 5.9% in comparison with the same period of last year and reached 26.7 bln manats.

Report was told in the State Statistical Committee, the volume of per capita income grew by 4.6%, exceeding the inflation rate by 0.8 percentage points.

During this period, 75.0% of the revenues were directed to the final consumption, 9.5% - to taxes, social insurance and membership dues, 2.8% - to pay off the interest on loans, 12.7% - on the accumulation.

The population's income remained at 24.1 billion manats, which is by 5.7% more than in the previous year.