Azerbaijani parliament ratifies 2019 state budget

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani parliament has today finished the discussion of the state budget for 2019.

Report informs that the parliament has ratified the revenues of the state budget for 2019 at AZN 23,168,000,000, expenditures at AZN 25,190,000,000, budget deficit at AZN 2,022,000,000.

According to the forecast, AZN 7,316,000,000 will come from Ministry of Taxes, AZN 11,364,300,000 from SOFAZ, AZN 3,702,600,000 from State Customs Committee and AZN 785.6 million from other sources.

In the state budget for 2019, the average export price of oil is $60.