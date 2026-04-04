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    Azerbaijani manat weakens in effective exchange rates

    Finance
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 11:07
    Azerbaijani manat weakens in effective exchange rates

    As of March 1, the nominal effective exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat stood at 101.8 points, the Central Bank reported.

    This represents a decline of 0.6 points compared to the previous month, 0.7 points since the beginning of the year, and 6.9 points compared to March 1, 2025.

    By the end of February, the real effective exchange rate of the manat was 115.8 points, down 1 point from January, unchanged since the beginning of the year, and 8.8 points lower than the same date last year.

    Nominal effective exchange rate Azerbaijani manat Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    Azərbaycan manatının nominal və real effektiv məzənnələri azalıb
    Снизились номинальный и реальный эффективный курс азербайджанского маната в марте

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