Azerbaijani Finance Minister joins annual meeting of IMF and World Bank

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov is participating in the annual meeting of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WB) in Washington, the US.

Report informs, annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the IMF and the WBG bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.

The meeting will be held on October 6-9.