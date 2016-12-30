Azerbaijani banks will switch to enhanced mode during holidays

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani banks will operate in enhanced mode from December 31 till January 4 upon recommendation of Financial Markets Supervision Chamber (FMSC). Report was informed in the Chamber.

According to information, taking into account tourist flow to Azerbaijan during holidays, the Chamber suggests the banks to switch enhanced mode to provide easy access to currency exchange service for tourists. 59 branches and departments of 25 banks will provide banking services in Baku and other touristic regions. Exchange machines have been installed in some touristic facilities.

FMSC monitoring group will also work during holidays. Customers can apply to the Chamber in case of any problem concerning financial services.

Contact person: Rovshan Mammadli (phone: 493-50-58 (ext.-300);

Email: rovshan.mammadli@fmsa.az).