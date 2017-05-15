Azerbaijani banks stop cashing from business cards

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Some commercial banks based in Azerbaijan have sopped cashing from special plastic cards issued to entrepreneurs.

Report informs, such a step has been taken upon recommendation of Financial Market Supervision Authority (FIMSA).

Thus, these days FIMSA representative called all banks and orally advised to suspend cashing from business cards. This comes out of execution of law "On non-cash transactions”.

Notably, recently limitations have been set for cashing out from accounts of entrepreneurs.