Azerbaijani banks may gain access to electronic database of courts

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani banks cannot get trustworthy information about legal history of clients while they issuing loans.

Report informs, legal expert Gorkhmaz Agayev said on the second day of the forum "Banking prospects in the post-oil period” held by the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA).

“Of course, the customer claims that there is no legal case against him; but he may not say truth in this situation. It is reasonable to provide the banks the access to court decisions electronic database, just like they have access to Centralized Credit Registry Service database of Financial Market Supervision Chamber (FMSC). So the banks can inquire into his legal history with his consent”.

Responding to this proposal, senior advisor of Court Bailiffs Department of Ministry of Justice Eynur Babayev said that electronic database of the organization represented by him has been created recently and functions only in 8 districts in testing mode. However, they can consider banks’ desires related this as soon as the system is fully operational”.