Azerbaijani banks intend to carry out activities in Iran

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian banks plan to expand its activities in Azerbaijan. Report informs, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev told reporters.

According to him, the Azerbaijani banks, in turn, may carry out activities in Iran.

"There is a preliminary agreement that the Iranian banks could expand their activities in Azerbaijan. Now the discussion of the issue is underway, so I can not disclose the details. Azerbaijani banks are interested in the investment environment in Iran, to start work there", the minister said.