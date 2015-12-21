Azerbaijani banks driven selling rate of cash foreign currency to maximum

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ In the currency market of Azerbaijan after a new devaluation of the sale and purchase of the dollar and the euro rose to 1,55-1,58 AZN / USD and 1,66-1,71 AZN / EUR, respectively.

Report notes that, under current law, the allowable margin is +/- 2%, ie the rate of purchase and sale of foreign currency can be a maximum of 2% above or below the official rate.