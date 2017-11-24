Azerbaijan to increase duties for loss of passport

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Duties for re-issuance of foreign passport and identity card of a citizen due to loss or deterioration will be changed in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the draft amendments to the Law "On state duty".

According to the amendment, duty for re-issuance of identity card of an Azerbaijani citizen due to loss or deterioration will be increased. Thus, if the document is issued within 10 business days, the duty will be increased from 5 AZN to 15 AZN, within 3 business days from 25 AZN to 35 AZN and within one business days from 35 AZN to 45 AZN.

Also, new duties have been set for re-issuance of foreign travel passport of an Azerbaijani citizen due to loss or deterioration.