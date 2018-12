Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ As of October 1, 2018, the monetary base in Azerbaijan stood at AZN 8,871,500,000, up AZN 553.5 million or 6.65% in comparison to a month earlier.

The monetary base increased by AZN 328.3 million or 3.84% compared to early 2018, AZN 200.3 million or 2.31% in comparison with a year earlier.