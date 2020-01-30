 Top

Azerbaijan sees 18% rise in provision of crediting

As of January 1, 2020, the provision of crediting in Azerbaijan-based credit organizations stood at AZN 14,900,900,000, up AZN 2,272,600,000 or 18% from the previous year, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

