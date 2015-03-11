Azerbaijan's Top 10 Mortgage Banks ranking revealed

https://report.az/storage/news/44e41f7d718db6be1ff9201424fdeefb/5009940b-6438-4986-b479-e2580dfc34f4_292.jpg
Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of mortgage banks as of 1 January 2015. Top ten mortgage banks (TOP-10) are below:
|№
|Banks
|Mortgage loans (sum. thousand manats)
|1
|Bank Technique
|93 989,49
|2
|XalqBank
|72 624,75
|3
|Demirbank
|48 878,30
|4
|ZaminBank
|46 476,06
|5
|MuganBank
|39 926,19
|6
|Turanbank
|39 857,73
|7
|Nikoil Bank
|30 116,80
|8
|Access Bank
|29 442,41
|9
|Kredobank
|22 117,03
|10
|AFB Bank
|21 262,11
Bank Standard, Amrahbank, United Credit Bank, Dekabank, Eurobank, Azerbaijan Credit Bank, Bank of Azerbaijan, BTB, Nakhchivanbank, Ganjabank did not submit their financial performance.
