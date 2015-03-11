 Top
    Azerbaijan's Top 10 Mortgage Banks ranking revealed

    Report agency prepared ranking of mortgage banks in 01/01/2015

    Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of mortgage banks as of 1 January 2015. Top ten mortgage banks (TOP-10) are below:

    Banks Mortgage loans (sum. thousand manats)
    1Bank Technique93 989,49
    2XalqBank72 624,75
    3Demirbank48 878,30
    4ZaminBank46 476,06
    5MuganBank39 926,19
    6Turanbank39 857,73
    7Nikoil Bank30 116,80
    8Access Bank29 442,41
    9Kredobank22 117,03
    10AFB Bank21 262,11

    Bank Standard, Amrahbank, United Credit Bank, Dekabank, Eurobank, Azerbaijan Credit Bank, Bank of Azerbaijan, BTB, Nakhchivanbank, Ganjabank did not submit their financial performance.

