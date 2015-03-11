Azerbaijan's Top 10 Mortgage Banks ranking revealed

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of mortgage banks as of 1 January 2015. Top ten mortgage banks (TOP-10) are below:

№ Banks Mortgage loans (sum. thousand manats)

1 Bank Technique 93 989,49 2 XalqBank 72 624,75 3 Demirbank 48 878,30 4 ZaminBank 46 476,06 5 MuganBank 39 926,19 6 Turanbank 39 857,73 7 Nikoil Bank 30 116,80 8 Access Bank 29 442,41 9 Kredobank 22 117,03 10 AFB Bank 21 262,11

Bank Standard, Amrahbank, United Credit Bank, Dekabank, Eurobank, Azerbaijan Credit Bank, Bank of Azerbaijan, BTB, Nakhchivanbank, Ganjabank did not submit their financial performance.