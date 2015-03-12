 Top
    Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for scope of deposits

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks for scope of deposits in 01/01/2015

    Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for scope of deposits as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks for scope of deposits are below:

    No01.01.2015Individual deposits (thousand manats)
    1International Bank of Azerbaijan1 730 183,32
    2Xalq Bank639 026,09
    3Unibank427 583,22
    4Access Bank256 064,03
    5AG Bank239 075,64
    6Atabank189 262,30
    7Demirbank175 313,82
    8Bank Respublika172 412,00
    9Bank Technique169 471,01
    10Nikoil Bank164 776,37

