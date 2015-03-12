Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for scope of deposits

https://report.az/storage/news/e9279d1a160e86a61c6ff3fbb953beae/fa0d4a2c-286d-4f0b-9fb4-8508af4e88cb_292.jpg
Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for scope of deposits as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks for scope of deposits are below:
|No
|01.01.2015
|Individual deposits (thousand manats)
|1
|International Bank of Azerbaijan
|1 730 183,32
|2
|Xalq Bank
|639 026,09
|3
|Unibank
|427 583,22
|4
|Access Bank
|256 064,03
|5
|AG Bank
|239 075,64
|6
|Atabank
|189 262,30
|7
|Demirbank
|175 313,82
|8
|Bank Respublika
|172 412,00
|9
|Bank Technique
|169 471,01
|10
|Nikoil Bank
|164 776,37
