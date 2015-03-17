Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by specific weight of deposits in liabilities revealed

Baku.17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by specific weight of deposits in liabilities in 2014. Top ten banks by specific weight (%) of deposits in liabilities are listed below:

No Banks Depozits/Liabilities (%) 1 Atabank 84,28 2 AzerTurkBank 83,78 3 Expressbank 79,90 4 Rabitabank 75,86 5 Bank Respublika 72,90 6 XalqBank 72,71 7 Amrahbank 64,60 8 NIKOIL Bank 63,81 9 NBC Bank 63,38 10 AG Bank 62,11

To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.