Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by specific weight of deposits in liabilities revealed

Baku.17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by specific weight of deposits in liabilities in 2014. Top ten banks by specific weight (%) of deposits in liabilities are listed below:
|No
|Banks
|Depozits/Liabilities (%)
|1
|Atabank
|84,28
|2
|AzerTurkBank
|83,78
|3
|Expressbank
|79,90
|4
|Rabitabank
|75,86
|5
|Bank Respublika
|72,90
|6
|XalqBank
|72,71
|7
|Amrahbank
|64,60
|8
|NIKOIL Bank
|63,81
|9
|NBC Bank
|63,38
|10
|AG Bank
|62,11
