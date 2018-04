Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by specific weight of consumption loans revealed

Baku.19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency prepared banks by specific weight of consumption loans in 2014. Top ten banks by specific weight of consumption loans are listed below:

No Banks Consumption loans/Credit portfolio (%) 1 Unibank 73,56 2 Demirbank 55,74 3 Zamin Bank 53,48 4 Amrahbank 49,32 5 VTB Azerbaijan 48,16 6 MuganBank 43,77 7 NBC Bank 43,28 8 YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan 37,00 9 ExpressBank 35,26 10 Rabitabank 32,93

