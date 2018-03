Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by number of branches revealed

Baku.16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by number of branches as of 1 January 2015. Top 10 banks by number of branches are listed below:

No Banks Branches 1 Bank Technique 61 2 Mugan Bank 44 3 Access Bank 43 4 Zamin Bank 39 5 Demirbank 33 6 Xalq Bank 25 7 Rabitabank 24 8 Nikoil Bank 21 9 YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan 16 10 Parabank 16

